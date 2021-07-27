One lakh domestic workers in Odisha get wage per hour of work: Union minister in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that around one lakh workers are employed as domestic helps in Odisha and their wages is calculated as per hour of work.

Replying to questions by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, the Union Minister said as per the data collected by National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) during the 68th round of survey in 2011-2012, 92,714 workers were employed by private households in Odisha.

They have been brought into the ambit of scheduled employment under the Minimum Wage Act, 1948 and as per the Odisha Government notification in August 2018, their wages are calculated as per hours of work.

Sarangi had sought to know how many women working as household help lost their job due to Covid-19 pandemic and the measures taken by the government to extend financial support to them. The Minister said around 20.4 crore women having PM Jan Dhan accounts were provided ex-gratia of Rs 500 per month for three months under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).