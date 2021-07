By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday observed its 74th foundation day, which is also the death anniversary of late Justice BK Ray, who was the first Chief Justice of the HC.

The occasion was marked by floral tributes at the statue of late Justice Ray on the court premises by Chief Justice S Muralidhar along with Justice SK Mishra, Justice BR Sarangi and Justice KR Mohapatra. Advocate General AK Parija was also present. The tributes were paid with strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.