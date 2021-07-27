Orissa HC rejects plea against bus terminal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to entertain a petition expressing apprehension that there is a possibility of damage to the existing properties of Smasan Kali temple at Khannagar due to construction of the Netaji Bus Terminal on the land adjoining to it.

Ranjan Kumar Sahoo and others had filed the petition claiming to be devotees of the deity. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “When the Endowment Commissioner has no grievance nor any allegation of encroachment or damage to the properties of the deity, the contention of the petitioners is not acceptable.”

While endorsing the contention of the State government that the apprehension of the petitioners is baseless and premature, the bench said, “While recording the admission of the Collector, Cuttack to protect the interest of the deity and the devotees and no damage will be caused to Devasthali (temple) of the deity, we do not see any merit in the contention of the petitioners to entertain the writ petition.”