Power snarls hit locals in Kalahandi

Sources said since last fortnight, there is power disruption for 4 to 5 hours on an average on daily basis during day and night hours affecting daily life.

Published: 27th July 2021

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Unscheduled and frequent power cuts have thrown life out of gear for denizens across Kalahandi district. As per information available, there’s availability of 80-85 MV power from the Thiruvali grid by TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) as against the requirement of 110 MV. The installation of a 220 KV power line from Balangir is underway which is likely to ease the supply crisis.  

Sources said since last fortnight, there is power disruption for 4 to 5 hours on an average on daily basis during day and night hours affecting daily life. Locals have alleged that the discom authorities are tight-lipped about the situation.  

However, executive engineer of TPWODL Manasranjan Mati said there’s power cut only for 45 minutes during night. In Kalahandi, demand is more than supply resulting in power crisis.  Moreover, the Railways are drawing over 20 MV to run trains which is adding to the power deficit. 

“Construction of towers  from Balangir to Kesinga for the 220 KV grid is in progress. The work in Kalahandi portion is complete but work in Balangir side has been held up over forest clearance. The grid work should be completed in six months and that should address the problem,” Mati said.

