Rights panel seeks report on Odisha gangster Hyder’s death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of gangster SK Hyder’s death in an encounter with Cuttack police near Simulia on July 24.

The Commission has sought reports on the matter from Home Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, DGP Abhay, Director General of Prisons Santosh Kumar Upadhyay and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi within four weeks.

OHRC also said that copies of the news published in The New Indian Express and other newspapers should be kept on record. The next hearing of the matter is on September 6.

Balasore police said there were five gunshot wounds on Hyder’s body and four bullets were found to be lodged. There were two puncture points which indicated the bullet entered and exited the body.

A native of Ranapada in Kendrapara town, Hyder was gunned down by police when he allegedly tried to escape from custody while being shifted from Cuttack’s Choudwar to Baripada circle jail over security reasons.