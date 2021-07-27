Two arrested for ransacking hospital

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Two persons were arrested for ransacking Dharamgarh sub-divisional hospital and assaulting the medical staff on Sunday night. They were identified as Amit Munda and Pareswar Munda of Kashibahal village within Dharamgarh police limits.

Sources said the accused had admitted their relative, a woman, in the hospital for blood transfusion. After necessary treatment, the duo expressed their desire to take the woman back home. When they were told by the nurse on duty to sign the discharge register, the duo got enraged. The accused then ransacked the nurses’ room.

On being resisted, they allegedly assaulted the nurse, two security guards and another employee. Later, police reached the hospital and arrested the duo. On Monday, the accused were produced in the SDJM court.