BJP urges Odisha SEC for holding polls to ULBs, panchayats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Tuesday urged the State Election Commission to conduct simultaneous polls to the ULBs and the three-tier panchayati raj institutions in conformity with Constitution and the October 19, 2006 order of a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court.

A delegation of the BJP led by party spokesperson Pitambar Acharya met State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi and submitted a memorandum urging him to approach the Orissa High Court for direction to the State government to fulfil the constitutional mandate. Highlighting the need for timely polls, a five-member constitutional bench of the apex court had said, the Election Commission is duty bound to complete election before the expiry of the five-year term of the elected bodies.

It is necessary for all the state governments to recognise the significance of the SEC and it shall abide by the directions of the Commission in the same manner in which it follows the directions of the Election Commission of India during the elections for Parliament and the State Legislatures, the SC order said.