Child trafficking racket: Complainant alleges threat

The infant’s grandmother Seema Khuntia, whose complaint led to the arrests, said Sangita’s husband Jitendra Agarwal called her over phone and met her on Tuesday afternoon with a bribe offer.

Published: 28th July 2021

Human trafficking

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:   A day after Plant Site police arrested seven persons on charges of abducting a baby girl by luring her grandmother, the latter has alleged that she is receiving threat and bribe offer from the absconding main accused Sangita Agarwal.  

The infant’s grandmother Seema Khuntia, whose complaint led to the arrests, said Sangita’s husband Jitendra Agarwal called her over phone and met her on Tuesday afternoon with a bribe offer. Apparently, he also threatened her to do the needful to save his wife. Seema then informed the police. On Seema’s complaint, five women and two males of the Marwadi community were forwarded to court on Monday on abduction charges.

Earlier, Plant Site police had said the racket members had contacted Seema and offered to pay Rs 3 lakh for male child and Rs 40,000 for female. Seema, in need of money, met four of the arrested persons with her 18-month-old grand-daughter on Sunday evening, but they escaped with the baby without payment. The baby was also rescued from them. No complaint has been registered against Seema who offered to trade her granddaughter.

