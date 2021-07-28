Devotees in Gundicha temple raise brows

By Express News Service

PURI: Entry of three devotees from outside the State into Gundicha temple allegedly facilitated by a police officer on Tuesday morning has raised questions over the security arrangements of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

According to reports, two devotees along with a police officer from outside Odisha arrived at Gundicha temple in a four-wheeler bearing registration number OD02AS 3536 in the morning. A uniformed police officer of Odisha allegedly escorted them into the temple.

The SJTA had posted its own security personnel to guard the shrine. While the temple administrator preferred to remain silent on the matter, sources said the security personnel on duty were issued a warning. Temple servitor Binayak Dasmahapatra has demanded action against the security persons on duty for allowing entry of the outsiders.

It is learnt that after the Trinity left Gundicha temple in Bahuda Yatra, deployment of Odisha police was withdrawn and security tightened at Srimandir. The Sri Jagannath temple has remained out of bound for devotees since May 5 due to the second Covid wave. While security has been beefed up to prevent entry of devotees into the temple, regular rituals are being performed by servitors.

After significant decrease in Covid positive cases, the administration has decided to convene a meeting of officials on August 4 to consider reopening of the temple for devotees. If there is consensus on unlocking the Srimandir, the resolution would be sent to the State government for approval, an official of SJTA informed.