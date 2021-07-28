STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mercurial monsoon leaves Odisha farmers high and dry, kharif crops hit  

Kharif operations have been considerably delayed in many districts owing to scanty rainfall. The State has recorded a deficient rainfall of 29 pc till July 24.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers preparing for kharif cultivation at Bodakudi

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Even as extreme rainfall activity is wreaking havoc in many parts of the country, Odisha, a usual suspect, is facing a situation to the contrary, so much so that deficient rainfall has begun to cast a shadow on agriculture activities. 

Kharif operations have been considerably delayed in many districts owing to scanty rainfall. The State has recorded a deficient rainfall of 29 pc till July 24. It received an average 89.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 252.2 mm in July, resulting in less area coverage  under kharif crop. 

The State had planned to cover 61.96 lakh hectare (ha) under different crops during this kharif season. However, as of now, only around 29.41 lakh ha has been covered as against 35.47 lakh ha during the corresponding period last year. Of the 35 lakh ha programmed under paddy cultivation during Kharif 2021-22, around 15.39 lakh ha has been covered. Last year it was 20.61 lakh ha.

“Agricultural operations like beushaning and transplanting are getting delayed in few blocks of 15 districts with deficit rainfall. Incidences of yellow stem borer in young paddy crop also observed in lower intensity but the overall pest situation in the State is normal,” said a report of the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production. With the monsoon playing truant, only 18.36 lakh ha is covered under cereal crops against 40.55 lakh ha programmed for this kharif season. 

Monsoon leaves farmers high and dry

During the same period last year, 23.87 lakh ha was already covered. The July rainfall is crucial for the farmers to complete transplantation and de-weeding. It is expected that the low pressure induced rains will make up the water shortage in the agriculture fields else it will lead to water stress condition, the report said. Sowing of non-paddy crops like pulses, oilseeds, maize, ragi, vegetables and spices is also under progress with a crop coverage up to 47.5 pc by end of last week.

Overall crop condition in most of the districts is normal. Fall armyworm in maize crop has been noticed in two districts. The pest attack can damage corn plants in nearly all stages of development if not treated well in time, said sources in the directorate.?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
odisha rainfall deficit kharif operations
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp