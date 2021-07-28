Mercurial monsoon leaves Odisha farmers high and dry, kharif crops hit  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Even as extreme rainfall activity is wreaking havoc in many parts of the country, Odisha, a usual suspect, is facing a situation to the contrary, so much so that deficient rainfall has begun to cast a shadow on agriculture activities.

Kharif operations have been considerably delayed in many districts owing to scanty rainfall. The State has recorded a deficient rainfall of 29 pc till July 24. It received an average 89.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 252.2 mm in July, resulting in less area coverage under kharif crop.

The State had planned to cover 61.96 lakh hectare (ha) under different crops during this kharif season. However, as of now, only around 29.41 lakh ha has been covered as against 35.47 lakh ha during the corresponding period last year. Of the 35 lakh ha programmed under paddy cultivation during Kharif 2021-22, around 15.39 lakh ha has been covered. Last year it was 20.61 lakh ha.

“Agricultural operations like beushaning and transplanting are getting delayed in few blocks of 15 districts with deficit rainfall. Incidences of yellow stem borer in young paddy crop also observed in lower intensity but the overall pest situation in the State is normal,” said a report of the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production. With the monsoon playing truant, only 18.36 lakh ha is covered under cereal crops against 40.55 lakh ha programmed for this kharif season.

Monsoon leaves farmers high and dry

During the same period last year, 23.87 lakh ha was already covered. The July rainfall is crucial for the farmers to complete transplantation and de-weeding. It is expected that the low pressure induced rains will make up the water shortage in the agriculture fields else it will lead to water stress condition, the report said. Sowing of non-paddy crops like pulses, oilseeds, maize, ragi, vegetables and spices is also under progress with a crop coverage up to 47.5 pc by end of last week.

Overall crop condition in most of the districts is normal. Fall armyworm in maize crop has been noticed in two districts. The pest attack can damage corn plants in nearly all stages of development if not treated well in time, said sources in the directorate.?