Odisha logs 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 69 more patients succumb

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,72,517 on Wednesday as 1,703 more people tested positive for the infection, while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,703, a health official said.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) further dipped to 2.16 per cent from 2.59 per cent on Tuesday.

As many as 988 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 715 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 386, followed by Cuttack (240) and Kendrapara (149).

While 26 other districts reported cases in double digits, Bolangir, Nuapada and Gajapati recorded three fresh infections each, the lowest in the state.

Khurda also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 14, followed by Sundargarh (10) and Angul (nine).

The state now has 17,411 active cases, while 9,49,350 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,969 on Tuesday.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date. Odisha has tested over 1.57 crore samples for COVID-19, including 78,740 on Tuesday.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.15 per cent.

Despite a dip in daily TPR, Khurda continues to report a high positivity rate of 6.7 per cent, followed by Cuttack (6.2 per cent) and Kendrapara (5.8 per cent).

The three districts have been categorised as yellow zones, while 27 other districts that have TPR below five per cent are in the green zone.

In terms of active cases, only Khurda comes in the red zone with 4,509 active cases, while Cuttack (2,193), Jajpur (1,037) and Balasore (2,117) are in the yellow zone, and the remaining 26 districts are in the green zone, an official said.

Districts with more than 2,500 active cases come under the red zone, those with active cases between 1,000 and 2,500 are in the yellow zone, and the ones with less than 1,000 active cases are in the green zone.