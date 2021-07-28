STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha logs 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 69 more patients succumb

As many as 988 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 715 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Published: 28th July 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers in queue coming out from Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Passengers in queue coming out from Bhubaneswar Railway Station. (File photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,72,517 on Wednesday as 1,703 more people tested positive for the infection, while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,703, a health official said.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) further dipped to 2.16 per cent from 2.59 per cent on Tuesday.

As many as 988 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 715 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 386, followed by Cuttack (240) and Kendrapara (149).

While 26 other districts reported cases in double digits, Bolangir, Nuapada and Gajapati recorded three fresh infections each, the lowest in the state.

Khurda also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 14, followed by Sundargarh (10) and Angul (nine).

The state now has 17,411 active cases, while 9,49,350 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,969 on Tuesday.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date. Odisha has tested over 1.57 crore samples for COVID-19, including 78,740 on Tuesday.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.15 per cent.

Despite a dip in daily TPR, Khurda continues to report a high positivity rate of 6.7 per cent, followed by Cuttack (6.2 per cent) and Kendrapara (5.8 per cent).

The three districts have been categorised as yellow zones, while 27 other districts that have TPR below five per cent are in the green zone.

In terms of active cases, only Khurda comes in the red zone with 4,509 active cases, while Cuttack (2,193), Jajpur (1,037) and Balasore (2,117) are in the yellow zone, and the remaining 26 districts are in the green zone, an official said.

Districts with more than 2,500 active cases come under the red zone, those with active cases between 1,000 and 2,500 are in the yellow zone, and the ones with less than 1,000 active cases are in the green zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha covid deaths
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp