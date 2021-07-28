STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With no specialists, Ispat super specialty hospital in limbo

Conceptualised to serve as a tertiary healthcare facility, the hospital despite modern infrastructure and world-class equipment, is currently serving only as a Covid hospital. 

Published: 28th July 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

File photo IPGISSH

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The Ispat Post Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital (IPGISSH) of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has run into rough weather due to lack of adequate doctors in most disciplines. Conceptualised to serve as a tertiary healthcare facility, the hospital despite modern infrastructure and world-class equipment, is currently serving only as a Covid hospital. 

Located on the campus of the RSP’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH), the facility was inaugurated by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on March 21 this year. The work on developing the hospital began in 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it in 2015. The first phase work comprising the 200-bed hospital was completed in two years at an estimated cost of `293 crore. However, sources said, SAIL has failed to recruit the required manpower to run the facility despite formation of the Rourkela Ispat Trust led by RSP CEO. It has neither been able to rope in a private partner to run the new facility or any government institute to take it over. 

Over the past two years, authorities of RSP and SAIL have reportedly approached 18 major national medical institutes and hospitals and other organizations to be an operation and maintenance (O&M) partner in the IPGISSH but in vain. They said RSP is still exploring ways to get an O&M partner, but the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the priority of the health sector. 

Prior to inauguration, infrastructure for five super specialty departments including neurology, neuro-surgery, cardiology, cardio thoracic and vascular Surgery (CTVS) and nephrology were readied. Yet, out patient department (OPD) services were launched in three departments deputing a couple of doctors from IGH and hiring few others from reputed private hospitals of Bhubaneswar. In less than a month, even the OPD services were suspended with the facility converted into a Covid-19 hospital. The RSP now plans to shift the remaining Covid patients to another facility and resume OPD services after August 15.  

Steel Executives’ Federation of India General Secretary Bimal Bisi said efforts are underway for takeover of the IPGISSH either by AIIMS or Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or any other autonomous institute including the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ispat Post Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital Rourkela Steel Plant
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp