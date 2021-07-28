With no specialists, Ispat super specialty hospital in limbo

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Ispat Post Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital (IPGISSH) of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has run into rough weather due to lack of adequate doctors in most disciplines. Conceptualised to serve as a tertiary healthcare facility, the hospital despite modern infrastructure and world-class equipment, is currently serving only as a Covid hospital.

Located on the campus of the RSP’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH), the facility was inaugurated by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on March 21 this year. The work on developing the hospital began in 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it in 2015. The first phase work comprising the 200-bed hospital was completed in two years at an estimated cost of `293 crore. However, sources said, SAIL has failed to recruit the required manpower to run the facility despite formation of the Rourkela Ispat Trust led by RSP CEO. It has neither been able to rope in a private partner to run the new facility or any government institute to take it over.

Over the past two years, authorities of RSP and SAIL have reportedly approached 18 major national medical institutes and hospitals and other organizations to be an operation and maintenance (O&M) partner in the IPGISSH but in vain. They said RSP is still exploring ways to get an O&M partner, but the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the priority of the health sector.

Prior to inauguration, infrastructure for five super specialty departments including neurology, neuro-surgery, cardiology, cardio thoracic and vascular Surgery (CTVS) and nephrology were readied. Yet, out patient department (OPD) services were launched in three departments deputing a couple of doctors from IGH and hiring few others from reputed private hospitals of Bhubaneswar. In less than a month, even the OPD services were suspended with the facility converted into a Covid-19 hospital. The RSP now plans to shift the remaining Covid patients to another facility and resume OPD services after August 15.

Steel Executives’ Federation of India General Secretary Bimal Bisi said efforts are underway for takeover of the IPGISSH either by AIIMS or Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or any other autonomous institute including the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.