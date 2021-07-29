STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central University of Odisha VC Professor Ramabrahmam passes away

Prof Ramabrahmam had assumed charge as the VC of CUO in December 2019 and brought many key reforms in the administration and examination system of the university during his short tenure.

Candles, Death, RIP

A condolence meeting was organised on the CUO campus for the departed soul. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput Professor Ramabrahmam succumbed to post-Covid complications on Wednesday. He was 67.

University sources said he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad since July 12 for lungs cancer due to post-Covid infection.

Prof Ramabrahmam had assumed charge as the VC of CUO in December 2019 and brought many key reforms in the administration and examination system of the university during his short tenure.

Prof Ramabrahmam had set an example by visiting homes of final semester students of the university during the pandemic in July last year and interacting with them to understand the problems they were facing while appearing for tests from home.

A condolence meeting was organised on the CUO campus for the departed soul. Prof Sharat K Palita, the senior most professor of the University, has assumed charge as the VC in-charge till appointment of a new VC.

