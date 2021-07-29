Commercial flights to Jeypore soon: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT/UMERKOTE: A decision on operation of commercial flights from Jeypore airstrip will be taken soon, informed Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Wednesday. Addressing mediapersons at Jeypore airstrip after visiting Koraput and Nabarangpur districts to review progress of various development works on the day, Mohapatra said work on the airstrip expansion is going on smoothly. Commercial flights to Jeypore are likely to start soon.

The Chief Secretary further said the 650-bed building attached to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) will be completed in two and a half years. “Construction of the new building is underway in full swing. Healthcare in the region will get a boost and people will be benefited after the new facility is set up,” he said.

“I had discussions with officials of the Water Resources department on improving irrigation facilities for farmers in Nabarangpur district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to announce the new irrigation projects soon,” he added.

Earlier on the day, Mohapatra accompanied by Water Resources Secretary Anu Garg, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, CM’s Special Secretary Vineel Krishna, and NHM Director Shalini Pandit arrived at Jeypore airstrip in a special flight. The team visited Ambaguda High School to inspect the Smart classrooms and upgraded infrastructure. At SLNMCH, the officials also took stock of the administration’s preparedness to tackle the threat of third Covid wave.

Garg also visited Telengiri irrigation project and Upper Kolab Hydel project and held discussions with senior officials. She inspected the dam reservoir, irrigation canals and spillway of the two projects. The Secretary directed officials to ensure proper supply of irrigation water to farmers in the tribal areas.

In Nabarangpur, the team inspected the progress of ongoing projects like mega-lift irrigation pump house at Dahibhata, irrigation project at Banglaguda and Turi-Guntat bridge at Deuli. The officials also visited Raja Chaitanya Deb High School and inspected the upgraded infrastructure. During their visit to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital, the officials inspected the ongoing construction work of the 200-bed hospital, blood bank and a liquefied oxygen plant which is being constructed in collaboration with HPCL.

Elaborate security arrangement was made in both the tribal-dominated districts in view of the CPI (Maoist)-sponsored Martyrs’ Week which is being observed from July 28 to August 3. Remarkably, it is for the first time a cache of secretaries including CS visited the district.