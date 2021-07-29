Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation observes Hepatitis Day

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation (KGF) on Wednesday observed 11th World Hepatitis Day and 21st Hepatitis B Eradication Day. A webinar was organised to mark the occasion.

While Padma Shri Prof Subrat Kumar Acharya, Pro Chancellor of KIIT Deemed to be University, inaugurated the webinar, Prof Kaushal Madan, secretary general of Indian National Association for Study of Liver appreciated the work done by KGF in promoting awareness on Hepatitis B.

This year, the Blumberg Oration was awarded to Prof Robert Gish, Medical Director of Hepatitis B Foundation, USA. Chairman of KGF and president of South Asian Association for Study of Liver Prof SP Singh, Dr Prajna Anirvan of gastroenterology department in SCB and KGF secretary Tuhin Kanta Ghosh also spoke.