Vishal Dev new principal secretary Finance after minor reshuffle by Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle among senior IAS officials making changes in some key departments including Finance.

Vishal Dev, currently principal secretary in the tourism and sports department, replaced Ashok Meena as the principal secretary in the Finance department. Meena has been posted as principal secretary in the panchayati raj and drinking water department.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, DK Singh, principal secretary in the panchayati raj and drinking water department has been posted as principal secretary in the steel and mines department.

Singh replaced Surendra Kumar as principal secretary in the steel and mines department. Kumar has been posted as principal secretary in the General Administration department with additional charge of Tourism department.

Besides, R Vineel Krishna, special secretary to the Chief Minister, has been given the additional charge of sports and youth services department.

