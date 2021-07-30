Odisha CM okays reduction of residency period to facilitate promotion of primary school teachers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reduced the residency period to facilitate promotion of 63,303 primary school teachers .

With the execution of the government order, 29759 assistant teachers in 5(A) level will be promoted to 5(B) level. Similarly, 29759 senior teachers in 5(B) level will be eligible for promotion to level-4. Besides, 3785 head teachers will get promotion to level-3 by September, 2021.

While the residency period for assistant teachers in 5(B) level has been reduced from one year to six months, for level-4 teachers it has been decreased from two years to one year. The cadre of primary teachers was reorganised in 2019. The number of level-4 teachers was increased from 21463 to 51164 following the reorganisation of cadre. The strength of level-3 posts of teachers was also increased from 9305 to 18769.

The Chief Minister said that the government decision will facilitate filling up of vacant post teachers in upper primary schools. Besides, vacancies in the post head teachers in primary and upper primary schools will also be filled up, he said and added that this will help in improving the management of schools.

He congratulated the teachers who are going to be promoted following the government decision.