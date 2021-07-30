STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Human Rights Commission allows Board of Secondary Education to hold test for special students

This year, results of all the 2255 students who appeared in correspondence mode were not published and they have to appear for the offline exam.

Published: 30th July 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday vacated its stay order and allowed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to hold the offline matriculation exam of 139 differently-abled students from Friday.

The special students of nine schools, run by NGOs and Red Cross Society with 100 per cent grant-in-aid by Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department (SSEPD), had earlier this week sought grace marks from the BSE citing their inability to write the offline test due to lack of scribes, transportation facility to the exam centres and provision for accommodation. Considering their difficulties, OHRC had stayed the exam.

However, while hearing a review petition filed by the BSE on the day, OHRC directed it to arrange scribes for the 55 blind students and SSEPD to look into transportation facility of all the 139 students to the nine exam centres at Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Nimapara in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. It further directed the BSE that 40 minutes of extra time be given to the students for the tests.

BSE Vice-President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty informed the rights panel that as nine schools are not recognised by it, students have been appearing for the HSC exam through correspondence mode for several years now. This year, results of all the 2255 students who appeared in correspondence mode were not published and they have to appear for the offline exam.

Students, however, alleged that they are being made to suffer due to lack of coordination between the BSE and SSEPD. “Although SSEPD provides full grant-in-aid to our schools, the BSE refuses to affiliate them as a result of which, we are forced to appear for the exam through correspondence. And unlike the other correspondence students, all of us had attended the 100-day offline classes in our schools which is mandatory for qualifying for alternative assessment”, said a student requesting anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission Board of Secondary Education offline matriculation exam differently abled students
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp