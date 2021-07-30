STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Thunderbolts commandos of Kerala Police undergo anti-extremist training in Odisha

Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala are affected by the left wing extremism (LWE) menace

Published: 30th July 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Thunderbolts commandos undergoing training in Odisha (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Personnel of the Kerala Police's elite Commando Wing -- Thunderbolts -- have commenced anti-extremist training at the Odisha Police Special Operation Group (SOG) centre in Chandaka on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The training will go on for eight months.

"Thunderbolts commandos are being trained at SOG in Chandaka and they are the second batch from Kerala. We have already trained commandos from Maharashtra and West Bengal," said DGP Abhay.

SOG is a specialized unit of Odisha Police and has expertise in neutralizing extremists.

About 33 commandos of Thunderbolts led by a sub-inspector rank officer were kept in isolation and their RT-PCR tests were conducted before their training commenced here on Monday.

Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala are affected by the left wing extremism (LWE) menace.

"The commandos will undergo physical training, obstacle course, shooting and jungle exercises at SOG centre. They will be informed about the Maoists' military structure and their method of operation," said a senior officer of Odisha Police.

The commandos of Thunderbolts will also be briefed about using global positioning system (GPS) during an operation.

Besides this, they will be trained about the lying up position which is the tactical place where an operating unit of the security forces stops for a brief period and the location is chosen in a way that the personnel are ready for an ambush or a raid after alerts from sentries posted on higher grounds.

Sources said the Odisha Police might also arrange an interaction between Thunderbolts commandos and the surrendered ultras to help them understand their methodology.

Last year, 50 commandos of Thunderbolts had undergone 13 weeks training but the second batch's duration was shortened in view of the pandemic.

Thunderbolts commandos were asked to undertake certain exercises in Kerala itself before arriving in Chandaka, said a senior police officer.

A new battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) arriving in Odisha also undertakes an induction under the SOG before commencing duties in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Thunderbolts Odisha Police Maoists
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp