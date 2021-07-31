STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Six Odisha minors charred in Guntur prawn farm

Children engaged as security guards; CM Patnaik announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia 

Published: 31st July 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

The prawn farm where the bodies of the six minor labourers were found in Guntur | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/BERHAMPUR:  In a shocking incident, six minors of Odisha were charred to death at a prawn farm in Lankavani Dibba of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Thursday midnight. While five of the deceased are from Rayagada, one belongs to Gajapati district. The children were reportedly engaged as security guards at a prawn breeding and processing unit at Lankavani Dibba which comes under Repalle mandal of Guntur.

Their bodies were recovered by police on Friday. The minors were identified as Ram Murthy Gamang (14), Karunakar Sabar (14), Mohan Sabar (13), Pandab Sabar (17), Naveen Sabar (15) of Rayagada’s Gunupur and Mahendra Sabar (16) of Gajapati. 

Sources said the six along with four others were sleeping in a shed where bleaching powder was stocked. Since it was raining heavily, they had closed the doors and sealed the gap at the bottom with clothes to prevent entry of water. When the rains didn’t stop, the four others left the shed. 

However, the children sleeping inside became unconscious due to toxic gas coming from the bleaching powder stored inside. Meanwhile, due to the pounding rains, the overhead power cables accidentally snapped and fell on the shed. All the six children were electrocuted and their bodies badly burnt.  On being informed, police reached the farm and shifted the bodies to Repalle government hospital for postmortem. 

Rural SP Vishal Gunni inspected the area where the mishap took place. “We found that the six labourers were electrocuted after the power lines fell on the shed. However, the exact cause of their death is yet to be ascertained. Police and the forensic team immediately reached the spot and secured the spot. The team has collected some clues and sent those to lab. They also found bleaching powder and collected the samples. A thorough investigation is taking place,” the SP added.

Sources said parents of the deceased children have reached Lankavani Dibba.  Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed his condolences over the death of the six migrant workers. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the incident and announced ex gratia of `2 lakh each to the bereaved families.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prawn farm prawn farm fire
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp