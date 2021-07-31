STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress targets govt for not finalising list of Fani-hit

The government should immediately finalise the list of affected persons and provide houses to them, Congress spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra told a media conference here. 

Published: 31st July 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha.

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Raising  questions over implementation of different housing schemes, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday targeted the State government for not being able to finalise the list of persons whose houses were damaged by cyclone Fani in 2019. The cyclone had affected all the 11 blocks of Puri district.

The government should immediately finalise the list of affected persons and provide houses to them, Congress spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra told a media conference here.  According to the government, it had started compiling the list of affected persons a day after the cyclone hit the district. But the process is still going on, he added.

The government had announced to provide pucca houses to 14 lakh beneficiaries and claims to have started the process two years back. Due to lack of coordination between the Panchayati Raj and Revenue departments, and large-scale corruption in selecting beneficiaries, a final list is yet to be prepared by the government, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPCC Cyclone Fani Odisha government Odisha Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp