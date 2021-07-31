Congress targets govt for not finalising list of Fani-hit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Raising questions over implementation of different housing schemes, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday targeted the State government for not being able to finalise the list of persons whose houses were damaged by cyclone Fani in 2019. The cyclone had affected all the 11 blocks of Puri district.

The government should immediately finalise the list of affected persons and provide houses to them, Congress spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra told a media conference here. According to the government, it had started compiling the list of affected persons a day after the cyclone hit the district. But the process is still going on, he added.

The government had announced to provide pucca houses to 14 lakh beneficiaries and claims to have started the process two years back. Due to lack of coordination between the Panchayati Raj and Revenue departments, and large-scale corruption in selecting beneficiaries, a final list is yet to be prepared by the government, he alleged.