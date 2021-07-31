Jilted lover sent to custody

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Purushottampur police on Friday forwarded Krushna Chandra Sahu to court in connection with the death of his girlfriend Subhasmita Khadanga of Jalamba village under Polasara police limits.

Sahu, hailing from Pratapur, was arrested on July 28 was arrested after Subhasmita said in her dying declaration that he had poured spirit on her and set her ablaze. On the other hand, the accused maintained that he was not present at the crime scene was doing office work at a shop in Purushottampur.

The JMFC remanded him to judicial custody on the day. On July 27, Subhasmita was rescued by police in a half-charred state from an abandoned house at Pratapur village. She succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at the MKCG MCH in Berhampur.

