STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha coronavirus: Partial lockdown likely to continue in Twin City, Puri

The State govt may lift weekend shutdown and night curfew from other urban areas

Published: 31st July 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha schools Odisha students

Students ahead of entering classes in a school in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Partial lockdown restrictions are likely to continue for at least a fortnight more in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri as Odisha government plans for a complete unlock in rest of the districts with certain conditions from August 1.

The government is also considering to lift weekend shutdown and night curfew from other urban areas barring the three places, which have been constantly reporting maximum Covid cases, sources said. However, the timing for opening of shops and business establishments in the three cities may get an extension up to 8 pm and the government may also go for reopening of malls and cinema halls with 50 per cent (pc) capacity. 

“The recommendations of the expert committee including aggressive testing, contact tracing and strict enforcement of Covid norms despite unlock are under active consideration of the Chief Minister. The government will announce the new unlock guideline on Saturday,” the sources said.  

The State has reported 1,558 new cases with Khurda remaining on top with 479 followed by Cuttack (241), Balasore (97) and Puri (82). The test positivity rate (TPR) has come down to 2.05 pc. Barring Khurda, the TPR in all other districts was below five pc from July 23 to 29. It was 7.61 pc in Khurda, 4.87 pc in Cuttack, 4.77 pc in Bhadrak and 4.24 pc in Puri. 

There was no let up in fatalities as the State announced 66 more deaths due to Covid taking the toll to 5,834. The active cases have come down below 15,000 and only Khurda remains in red zone with 4,185 cases. 

Meanwhile, the government has decided to continue the testing target of 75,000 per day for August and the districts with less number of cases will also have to meet their testing target. “The unvaccinated people are spreading the infection in areas that are showing no sign of abatement. There will be aggressive testing in Khurda, Cuttack and Puri,” said a health official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp