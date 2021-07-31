AI Model United Nations e-Conference inaugurated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students are the super souls who connect to the world as a family. They should be guided to spread the light of wisdom as future leaders, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of SAI Model United Nations e-Conference (eSAIMUN) 2021, the Governor asked the students to nurture the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ that regards world as one family.

The inaugural ceremony of the two-day international conference, organised by SAI International School through virtual mode, was attended by 1,000 delegates from 20 countries. Besides, students and faculties from 62 schools of India took part in it.

SAI International Education Group co-founder and chairperson Silpi Sahoo said, “eSAIMUN is a thoughtfully designed conference that provides an ideal platform for students to get a deeper understanding on international challenges, policies, lobbying and negotiations. It also allows them to meet students from across the globe, build confidence and hone their learning skills.”

Two arrested for abusing govt officials

Berhampur: Sadar police in Berhampur arrested two persons on charges of obstructing government officials from performing their duty and abusing them. Sadar IIC Mahendra Sahu said accused Santosh Raula (38) and Sudama Das (30) were transporting stones on a tractor on Thursday whenthey were detained by revenue officials near Jhadankuli village. During verification, the duo failed to produce papers for transporting the stones. When the team seized the tractor, the accused heckled the team members and took the tractor forcibly.