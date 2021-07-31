STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UGC grants State university status to Rajendra University

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Friday approved the Odisha government’s proposal for recognising Rajendra University in Balangir as a State university.

“The name of the university has been included in the list of universities established as per section 2(f) of UGC Act-1956. The university shall operate only within the territorial jurisdiction allotted to it under its Act and in no case beyond the territory of the State of its location,” said the UGC order issued to the State Higher Education department.

Established on September 1, 2020 by the government under Odisha Universities Act-1989, Rajendra University is now empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act-1956 by conducting courses through its own departments, constituent colleges and/or affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of statutory bodies concerned and statutory councils, the order said.

The university is not allowed to start any off-campus centre beyond the territorial jurisdiction as provided in the Act as per the Supreme Court judgment. The university will also not offer any programmes through franchise arrangement with private institutions. “In case, the university has already started any off-campus/study centre and the centre operating through franchises outside the State, it must be closed immediately,” the UGC said.

The university is barred from offering open learning, distance learning and on-line programmes without prior recognition of UGC. MPhil and PhD programmes can be conducted as per the provisions of UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Awards of MPhil/PhD Degree) Regulations, 2016.

“The Rajendra University will fulfill the aspiration of the students of western Odisha and will benefit from the New Education Policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

