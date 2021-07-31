Youth held for chasing vehicle of lady officer

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Friday arrested a youth for chasing the official vehicle of Dharmasala additional tehsildar Sheetal Agarwal. The accused, identified as Ranjan Pal, is a resident of Nihal Prasad village under Gondia tehsil in neighbouring Dhenkanal district, police said.

Acting on a tip off about illegal transportation of black stone at a few places along NH-53, Agarwal along with revenue supervisor Nilamani Biswal, inspectors Sushant Swain and Sunil Nayak went to Chadheidhara for raid. They seized at least six vehicles illegally transporting the minor minerals on

NH-53.

After the raid, the additional tehsildar was returning to her office when Pal started chasing her vehicle on a bike near Chandikhole. Suspecting his movement, Agarwal informed local police who reached the spot and caught hold of Pal.

On being questioned about the reason for following the woman officer, the youth could not furnish any satisfactory answer. He was then taken to the police station and interrogated. Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahu said, “Primary investigation suggested that the youth is involved in minor mineral smuggling racket. He has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on.” The accused will be produced in the local court on Saturday, the IIC added.

