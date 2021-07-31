STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth held for chasing vehicle of lady officer

After the raid, the additional tehsildar was returning to her office when Pal started chasing her vehicle on a bike near Chandikhole.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Friday arrested a youth for chasing the official vehicle of Dharmasala additional tehsildar Sheetal Agarwal. The accused, identified as Ranjan Pal, is a resident of Nihal Prasad village under Gondia tehsil in neighbouring Dhenkanal district, police said.

Acting on a tip off about illegal transportation of black stone at a few places along NH-53, Agarwal along with revenue supervisor Nilamani Biswal, inspectors Sushant Swain and Sunil Nayak went to Chadheidhara for raid. They seized at least six vehicles illegally transporting the minor minerals on 
NH-53.

After the raid, the additional tehsildar was returning to her office when Pal started chasing her vehicle on a bike near Chandikhole. Suspecting his movement, Agarwal informed local police who reached the spot and caught hold of Pal. 

On being questioned about the reason for following the woman officer, the youth could not furnish any satisfactory answer. He was then taken to the police station and interrogated. Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahu said, “Primary investigation suggested that the youth is involved in minor mineral smuggling racket. He has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on.” The accused will be produced in the local court on Saturday, the IIC added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp