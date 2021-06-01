Odisha may halt Covid-19 jabs for 18+ group from June 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With persisting shortage of vaccines, Odisha is likely to halt inoculation of 18-44 age group from Wednesday.

​The State is left with a stock of only 8,980 doses of Covaxin and 18,690 doses of Covishield that will last only a day. There is no communication from the manufacturers on fresh dispatches yet.

A senior official of the Health department said though the vaccination has been ramped up for the above 45 years age group after Central supply improved, the drive for the 18 plus group has been hit due to vaccine shortage. “The manufacturers have been urged to streamline the supply. We have also pinned hopes on the global tender, which will be opened on June 4,” he added.

As many as 77.5 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in the State, of which 7.25 lakh people of 18-44 years and 48.84 lakh people of 45 years plus have got their first dose.

The State has a stock of 4.42 lakh doses of Covishield and 3.91 lakh doses of Covaxin under Central supply. Meanwhile, the State government has directed collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to set up near-to-home vaccination centres (NHCVCs) for elderly and people with disabilities.

In a letter, the Health department has clarified that though the expert committee may have suggested against the door-to-door vaccination, NHCVCs can be planned for senior citizens and differently-abled people.

“Community centres, residential welfare association centres, housing societies, panchayat and school buildings linked to an existing CVC can be considered,” the letter stated.

The officials have also been asked to give priority to people, who have obtained online appointment through CoWIN portal.

The direction came after the Health department noticed that people who have booked an online appointment have to wait for a longer period where both online and on-site registration are open.