STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha may halt Covid-19 jabs for 18+ group from June 2

Odisha is left with a stock of only 8,980 doses of Covaxin and 18,690 doses of Covishield that will last only a day.

Published: 01st June 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers covid vaccine (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With persisting shortage of vaccines, Odisha is likely to halt inoculation of 18-44 age group from Wednesday.

​The State is left with a stock of only 8,980 doses of Covaxin and 18,690 doses of Covishield that will last only a day. There is no communication from the manufacturers on fresh dispatches yet.

A senior official of the Health department said though the vaccination has been ramped up for the above 45 years age group after Central supply improved, the drive for the 18 plus group has been hit due to vaccine shortage. “The manufacturers have been urged to streamline the supply. We have also pinned hopes on the global tender, which will be opened on June 4,” he added.

As many as 77.5 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in the State, of which 7.25 lakh people of 18-44 years and 48.84 lakh people of 45 years plus have got their first dose.

The State has a stock of 4.42 lakh doses of Covishield and 3.91 lakh doses of Covaxin under Central supply. Meanwhile, the State government has directed collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to set up near-to-home vaccination centres (NHCVCs) for elderly and people with disabilities.

In a letter, the Health department has clarified that though the expert committee may have suggested against the door-to-door vaccination, NHCVCs can be planned for senior citizens and differently-abled people. 

“Community centres, residential welfare association centres, housing societies, panchayat and school buildings linked to an existing CVC can be considered,” the letter stated.

The officials have also been asked to give priority to people, who have obtained online appointment through CoWIN portal. 

The direction came after the Health department noticed that people who have booked an online appointment have to wait for a longer period where both online and on-site registration are open.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Vaccination in Odisha COVID 19 in Odisha COVID Vaccine in India
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp