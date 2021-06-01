STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reports record 37 COVID deaths in a day

The state also reported 8,735 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,73,732. These cases were detected after testing 62,293 samples. At present, there are 89,956 active cases in Odisha.

Published: 01st June 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

COVID death

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha reported the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as 37 people lost their lives, taking the toll to 2,791, a Health Department official said.

The state also reported 8,735 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,73,732. These cases were detected after testing 62,293 samples. At present, there are 89,956 active cases in Odisha. In the last 24 hours, 10,405 people have recovered.

The total recovery stands at 6,80,932. In all, 711 people have died of COVID-19 in the state in May. Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, has alone accounted for 471 deaths, followed by Ganjam (284), Sundergarh (270) and Cuttack (165).

Five of the latest deaths were reported from Angul and four people each died in Cuttack and Kalahandi. Of the new infections, 4,892 were detected at quarantine centres, while the rest 3,843 were local contact cases.

Khurda district reported the highest 1,222 new cases, followed by Cuttack (673) and Balasore (566). Among those who died was noted football coach Nanda Kishore Patnaik.

Patnaik, 65, died at a private COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar. Born in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, he had represented Odisha twice in Junior Football Championship, in 1977 and 1978.

He became coach in 1992-93 and trained women footballers. International women footballers Sradhanjali Samantray, Ranjita Mohanty and Prasanti Pradhan were trained by him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp