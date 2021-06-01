Odisha's Water Resources Department incurs loss of Rs 87 crore in cyclone 'Yaas'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Water Resources Department has incurred a loss of Rs 87 crore due to the cyclone Yaas and heavy rains in the aftermath of the storm which affected vast areas of north Odisha districts.The preliminary damage assessment report was submitted to the State government on Monday.

Engineer-In-Chief (EIC) of the department Jyotirmaya Rath told this paper that the major projects and saline embankments in the coastal districts incurred damages worth Rs 69.28 crore. He said that damage to the drainage systems will be around Rs 7.66 crore.

Damage to the canals of the major and medium irrigation projects has been estimated at Rs 2 crore, he said, adding that lift irrigation projects worth Rs 2.63 crore were also hit by the storm. Minor irrigation projects worth around Rs 7.08 crore suffered damage.

The EIC said that Balasore district has suffered maximum damage to infrastructure and many areas are still marooned due to heavy rainfall during and after the cyclonic storm. He said a detailed assessment of the damages can be made only after water receded.

Rath said that the water is expected to recede by Tuesday and damage assessment will be expedited only after that. The extent of damage is likely to increase in the final assessment. He said 77 breaches had been reported in various embankments out of which, 35 breaches including big and small ones have been repaired.

Stating that a breach in the Kani river embankment has already been repaired, Rath said that repair of all weak embankments and river bunds will be carried out on a war-footing as the monsoon is approaching. Rath said that Balasore district has reported severe damages in its saline embankments. But water has receded in other districts affected by the cyclonic storm where the damage assessment is almost final.

