STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Water Resources Department incurs loss of Rs 87 crore in cyclone 'Yaas'

The Engineer-In-Chief said that Balasore district has suffered maximum damage to infrastructure and many areas are still marooned due to heavy rainfall during and after the cyclonic storm.

Published: 01st June 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tidal ingress at the seaside Dagara village in Baliapal block of Balasore district due to cyclone Yaas.

Tidal ingress at the seaside Dagara village in Baliapal block of Balasore district due to cyclone Yaas. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Water Resources Department has incurred a loss of Rs 87 crore due to the cyclone Yaas and heavy rains in the aftermath of the storm which affected vast areas of north Odisha districts.The preliminary damage assessment report was submitted to the State government on Monday.

Engineer-In-Chief (EIC) of the department Jyotirmaya Rath told this paper that the major projects and saline embankments in the coastal districts incurred damages worth Rs 69.28 crore. He said that damage to the drainage systems will be around Rs 7.66 crore.

Damage to the canals of the major and medium irrigation projects has been estimated at Rs 2 crore, he said, adding that lift irrigation projects worth Rs 2.63 crore were also hit by the storm. Minor irrigation projects worth around Rs 7.08 crore suffered damage.  

The EIC said that Balasore district has suffered maximum damage to infrastructure and many areas are still marooned due to heavy rainfall during and after the cyclonic storm. He said a detailed assessment of the damages can be made only after water receded.

Rath said that the water is expected to recede by Tuesday and damage assessment will be expedited only after that. The extent of damage is likely to increase in the final assessment. He said 77 breaches had been reported in various embankments out of which, 35 breaches including big and small ones have been repaired.

Stating that a breach in the Kani river embankment has already been repaired, Rath said that repair of all weak embankments and river bunds will be carried out on a war-footing as the monsoon is approaching. Rath said that Balasore district has reported severe damages in its saline embankments. But water has receded in other districts affected by the cyclonic storm where the damage assessment is almost final.

DAMAGE TO WATER PROJECTS

Drainage systems - Rs 7.66 crore
Irrigation projects - Rs 2 crore
LI projects - Rs 2.63 crore
Minor irrigation projects - Rs 7.08 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas Odisha Water Resource Department
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp