STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'Plan long term to reduce natural disaster losses': Odisha Planning Board tells Puri admin

This apart, multiple shelters and cyclone-resistant power supply network should be ensured to prevent any disruption. 

Published: 01st June 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Thick clouds hovered over the Bhubaneswar sky under the impact of cyclone Yaas.

Thick clouds hovered over the Bhubaneswar sky under the impact of cyclone Yaas. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Planning Board has directed the Puri administration to prepare a long-term plan for minimising damages during natural calamities in the coastal district.

In a meeting on Monday, the board’s vice chairman Sanjay Kumar Dasburma directed the district administration to submit a long-term master plan for disaster management, and submit the same to the State government at the earliest.

Addressing engineers and other officials, Dasburma said Puri has been experiencing the wrath of cyclones and floods for last two decades and the densely populated 160-km long coastline from Astaranga to Krushnaprasad is often the worst affected.

He said high-rise flood-resistant ‘gheribundh’ or guarding walls should be constructed around villages close to the sea and rivers.

This apart, multiple shelters and cyclone-resistant power supply network should be ensured to prevent any disruption.

Since 60 per cent of flood water in Mahanadi delta area drain into the sea through six rivers across the district, it is important to make embankments flood-proof, he said.

​Collector Samarth Verma and other district officials were present in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Administration Odisha Planning Board Covid 19
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp