'Plan long term to reduce natural disaster losses': Odisha Planning Board tells Puri admin

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Planning Board has directed the Puri administration to prepare a long-term plan for minimising damages during natural calamities in the coastal district.

In a meeting on Monday, the board’s vice chairman Sanjay Kumar Dasburma directed the district administration to submit a long-term master plan for disaster management, and submit the same to the State government at the earliest.

Addressing engineers and other officials, Dasburma said Puri has been experiencing the wrath of cyclones and floods for last two decades and the densely populated 160-km long coastline from Astaranga to Krushnaprasad is often the worst affected.

He said high-rise flood-resistant ‘gheribundh’ or guarding walls should be constructed around villages close to the sea and rivers.

This apart, multiple shelters and cyclone-resistant power supply network should be ensured to prevent any disruption.

Since 60 per cent of flood water in Mahanadi delta area drain into the sea through six rivers across the district, it is important to make embankments flood-proof, he said.

​Collector Samarth Verma and other district officials were present in the meeting.