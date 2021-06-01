STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Western Odisha districts struggle sans Covid vaccine cover

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Non-inclusion of several western Odisha districts for vaccination in the 18-45 age group at a time when Covid deaths are increasing, has people of the region worried.

Though several representations have been made in this regard to the government, it is yet to take a decision due to erratic supply of vaccines.

Vaccination in the 18-45 age group has been started only in Kalahandi and Bargarh districts so far. Sources said that vaccination in this age group will be opened after the government receives the next consignment of vaccines.

Out of the 35 deaths reported in the State during the last 24 hours, Subarnapur, Jharsuguda and Nuapada reported three, two and one deaths respectively. However, what has left people worried is that vaccination coverage in western Odisha districts has been very poor so far.

For example, Nuapada district has a population of over 6.10 lakh. But only 10,950 persons have received both the doses of vaccine while 59,881 people got just the first dose. 

The situation is similar in Balangir, Sonepur and Jharsuguda districts. Balangir, which has a population of over 16.5 lakh, has vaccinated only 27,027 people with both the doses while over 1.18 lakh persons have received the first dose. 

Similarly, Jharsuguda and Sonepur have vaccinated 18,614 and 13,924 persons with both the doses while the population of these two districts is 5.8 lakh and 6.1 lakh respectively.

Khariar MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi and Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja have been raising the issue since the migrants started returning to the State. 

The seriousness of the situation can be gauged from the fact that out of 180 migrants tested in a temporary medical centre (TMC) at Hial in Tureikela block in Balangir, 22 turned out to be positive.

The positive patients were sent to Kantabanji Covid Care Centre and the rest were allowed to go to the village after one day, he said, adding, this will lead to an alarming situation.

​Panigrahi said that he has raised the situation with the authorities and is expecting a response during the next couple of days.

