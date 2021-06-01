STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth posing as Odisha Minister's son misbehaves with police, arrested

During investigation, the police found out that Mallick is neither the son of a minister nor relative of any senior officer.

Published: 01st June 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

A PCR van then reached the spot and whisked away Mallick to Khandagiri police station. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth falsely claiming to be a minister’s son and relative of a senior police officer was arrested on Monday on charges of misbehaving with traffic cops in the city during weekend shutdown.

Jiban Jyoti Mallick of Adaspur was staying in IRC Village here and he was intercepted by police and traffic cops while they were conducting checking at Fire Station Square during weekend shutdown on Sunday. 

“The youth was under the influence of alcohol, he was not able to ride his two-wheeler properly and he could have hit another vehicle in the area. On being intercepted, he started misbehaving with us,” said a traffic police personnel.

Mallick reportedly hurled abuses at the cops and threatened them by saying that he is the son of a minister, relative of a senior police officer and would get them dismissed from their service.

A PCR van then reached the spot and whisked away Mallick to Khandagiri police station. 

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. During investigation, the police found out that Mallick is neither the son of a minister nor relative of any senior officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp