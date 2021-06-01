Youth posing as Odisha Minister's son misbehaves with police, arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth falsely claiming to be a minister’s son and relative of a senior police officer was arrested on Monday on charges of misbehaving with traffic cops in the city during weekend shutdown.

Jiban Jyoti Mallick of Adaspur was staying in IRC Village here and he was intercepted by police and traffic cops while they were conducting checking at Fire Station Square during weekend shutdown on Sunday.

“The youth was under the influence of alcohol, he was not able to ride his two-wheeler properly and he could have hit another vehicle in the area. On being intercepted, he started misbehaving with us,” said a traffic police personnel.

Mallick reportedly hurled abuses at the cops and threatened them by saying that he is the son of a minister, relative of a senior police officer and would get them dismissed from their service.

A PCR van then reached the spot and whisked away Mallick to Khandagiri police station.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. During investigation, the police found out that Mallick is neither the son of a minister nor relative of any senior officer.