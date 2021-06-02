STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid widows, orphans to get pension in 15 days: CM Naveen Patnaik

Expressing concern over the black fungus cases in several states, the Chief Minister directed the officials to remain prepared to deal with any such situation in Odisha.

Published: 02nd June 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 10:18 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday emphasised early identification of widows and orphans due to Covid casualties and asked officials to sanction pension to them under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana within the next 15 days.

Reviewing the Covid situation in the State through video conference, the Chief Minister also asked the officials to sanction advance three months pension for all social security beneficiaries. The pension will be paid to the beneficiaries in cash in their villages, he added.

Expressing concern over the black fungus cases in several states, the Chief Minister directed the officials to remain prepared to deal with any such situation in Odisha. He said trained doctors and medicines should be ensured to treat black fungus cases. He asked the officials to identify Covid and non-Covid black fungus patients and treat them in separate wards at all the medical colleges and hospitals and DHHs. 

Official sources said so far, 38 black fungus cases have been detected in the State out of which four have died and one has recovered. He hoped that the number of Covid cases in the State will come down by the next week. However, he asked officials not to let their guard down and focus on child care for a possible third wave. Tests should be increased in cyclone affected areas, he directed.

Stating that vaccination is the main weapon in the fight against the pandemic, the Chief Minister said supply of vaccines is likely to improve in the next month. Referring to appreciation from the United Nations’ Office for Disaster Risk Reduction for Odisha’s disaster management during cyclone Yaas, he said it was possible only due to community participation.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the government is now focusing on containment of infection in rural areas of the State. Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said the situation has improved in the State and death rate has come down to 0.3 pc. Similarly, pressure on ICU and HDU is decreasing.

Positivity rate has also come down in south and western Odisha districts. He, however, said the situation is still serious in 11 coastal districts from where 63 pc of the positive cases have been reported. Similarly, oxygen consumption has come down from from 69.78 tonne last week to 66.02 tonne.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
