Dharmendra Pradhan unveils Jindal Steel and Power Ltd’s 270-bed Covid centre in Odisha

Health Minister Das also thanked JSPL for its efforts to support the local community to fight the global pandemic

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a 270-bed Covid care centre (CCC) at Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) plant in Angul on Tuesday.

The centre is equipped with 270 beds with oxygen support, 10 non-invasive ventilation ones and five ICU beds with ventilators. Pradhan inaugurated the CCC in presence of JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal and Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

On the occasion, the Union Minister appreciated JSPL’s support to the government in fighting the pandemic and lauded the leadership of chairman Naveen Jindal in supplying life-saving liquid medical oxygen to various hospitals across the country. 

​He also thanked other corporate houses like MCL and NALCO for setting up Covid hospitals in the district.

Health Minister Das also thanked JSPL for its efforts to support the local community to fight the global pandemic. Jindal said JSPL is always committed to stand with people in their hour of need.

Later on the day, Pradhan visited the ESI Covid hospital at Balaramprasad and Talcher-based MCL central hospital.

Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb, Chhendipada MLA Susanta Behera, Angul Collector Sidhartha Shankar Swain, SP Jagmohan Meena and JSPL’s managing director SVR Sharma were also present.

