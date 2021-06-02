STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mentally-ill, jail inmates get Covid-19 vaccine in Odisha

Sources said 108 inmates and eight staffers of shelter home ‘Astha Gruha’ besides 86 inmates of Sundargarh district jail received the jab on the day.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Mentally-ill inmates of a local shelter home along with prisoners of the district jail were given the first dose of Covid vaccine under a special drive in Sundargarh town on Tuesday.

The drive was part of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign of the district administration. All those who received the jab were in the 45+ age group. 

Sources said 108 inmates and eight staffers of shelter home ‘Astha Gruha’ besides 86 inmates of Sundargarh district jail received the jab on the day.

Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra inspected the inoculation drive.

​Meanwhile, amid mounting pressure from political leaders, there are indications of the administration introducing vaccination for the 18-44 age group at Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur towns in next five to seven days. 

​Inoculation of 18-44 age group is underway only at Rourkela from May 1.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Odisha Covid 19 Vaccine Drive in Odisha
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp