Mentally-ill, jail inmates get Covid-19 vaccine in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Mentally-ill inmates of a local shelter home along with prisoners of the district jail were given the first dose of Covid vaccine under a special drive in Sundargarh town on Tuesday.

The drive was part of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign of the district administration. All those who received the jab were in the 45+ age group.

Sources said 108 inmates and eight staffers of shelter home ‘Astha Gruha’ besides 86 inmates of Sundargarh district jail received the jab on the day.

Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra inspected the inoculation drive.

​Meanwhile, amid mounting pressure from political leaders, there are indications of the administration introducing vaccination for the 18-44 age group at Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur towns in next five to seven days.

​Inoculation of 18-44 age group is underway only at Rourkela from May 1.



