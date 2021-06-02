Online learning here to stay in Odisha due to Covid-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as uncertainty looms large over commencement of new academic session owing to relentless surge in Covid-19 cases, the School and Mass Education department is laying more stress on digital learning.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said though the government was hoping that the 2021-22 academic session will commence as usual by July-August, due to second wave of Covid-19, no final decision in this regard has yet been taken.

“We have to wait till things improve on the ground or till the lockdown is lifted before taking a decision,” Dash said, adding online classes are the only option for now. To ensure the studies of children are not hampered during this period, Odisha is focusing on e-learning through WhatsApp, Diksha portal, DD telecast and other platforms.

With classroom teaching remaining affected for more than a year, there was no announcement of summer vacation this year.

The Minister said in view of the situation, the department has extended the admission process in government and other Board Of Secondary Education (BSE) affiliated schools till June 30.

“Students of Class I to IX have already been promoted. However, there are students who are switching from private schools. Accordingly the last date for admission has been extended,” he said.

​The Minister said evaluation of Class X students affiliated to BSE is continuing in alternative mode. On Plus II exam, he said a decision may be taken this week.

“We, however, will wait for the Supreme Court hearing in the CBSE matter on June 3 and the move of the Central Board before taking a decision on Plus II Exams,” Dash said.