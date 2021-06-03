STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

IMD predicts low pressure over bay, monsoon advancement towards Odisha

The regional Met office said the low pressure is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal around June 10.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

With the onset of monsoon, dark clouds hover over Bhubaneswar skyline on Thursday (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal around June 10 and it will help in the advancement of south-west monsoon towards Odisha.

The south-west monsoon usually reaches Odisha 10 to 12 days after its onset over Kerala.

As this year, the monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 3, it was earlier expected to reach Odisha by June 13.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday pointed out that the system over north-west Bay of Bengal will help in the advancement of monsoon towards Odisha by June 11, which is its normal onset date in the State.

The regional Met office said the low pressure is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal around June 10.

"Extended range outlook of the IMD indicates intensification of the system and possibility of a monsoon depression with moderate probability (34 per cent to 47 per cent) over north west Bay of Bengal in the first half of this month's second week," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Dash.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha from June 12 onwards under the influence of the system.

Meanwhile, the Met office said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to occur in few places of the State till June 7.

"A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Friday," added Dash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
low pressure Bay of Bengal Odisha monsoon IMD predictions
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp