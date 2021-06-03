IMD predicts low pressure over bay, monsoon advancement towards Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal around June 10 and it will help in the advancement of south-west monsoon towards Odisha.

The south-west monsoon usually reaches Odisha 10 to 12 days after its onset over Kerala.

As this year, the monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 3, it was earlier expected to reach Odisha by June 13.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday pointed out that the system over north-west Bay of Bengal will help in the advancement of monsoon towards Odisha by June 11, which is its normal onset date in the State.

The regional Met office said the low pressure is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal around June 10.

"Extended range outlook of the IMD indicates intensification of the system and possibility of a monsoon depression with moderate probability (34 per cent to 47 per cent) over north west Bay of Bengal in the first half of this month's second week," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Dash.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha from June 12 onwards under the influence of the system.

Meanwhile, the Met office said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to occur in few places of the State till June 7.

"A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Friday," added Dash.