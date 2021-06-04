Odia educationist Bijaya Sahoo passes away due to post-COVID complications

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted educationist and advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Bijaya Kumar Sahoo passed away while undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 58.

Sahoo is survived by wife Silpi Sahoo, daughter Vijisha and twin sons Vishal Aditya and Vikram Aditya. Sahoo had tested positive for COVID-19 in the third week of April and recovered. However, he was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after his health deteriorated on May 19.

A leading educationist and entrepreneur, Sahoo was the founder of SAI International Education Group comprising SAI International School, SAI Angan, SAI International Residential School and SAI International College of Commerce.

He was elevated to the status of Minister of State after the State government appointed him as the Advisor and working president of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan that is working towards establishing 314 CBSE English medium government schools in Odisha.

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and people from all walks of life expressed grief over the demise of Sahoo. "As advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, he had a pioneering role in transforming government school education," Naveen said.