Residents of 100 villages travel 50 km for Rapid Antigen Test

JEYPORE: For a Covid Rapid Antigen Test that gives result in 30 minutes, residents of inaccessible villages of Koraput’s Borrigumma block have to spend more than two hours traveling 50 kilometers to reach the testing centre, let alone the time needed to return.

Even as the district remains under the grip of Covid-19, residents of more than 100 villages situated around 40-50 km from Borrigumma headquarters are therefore shying away from going for antigen test.

Borrigumma under Jeypore sub-division is one of largest blocks in the State.

Over 100 villages under Haradaguda, Champapadar, Kathargada, Gumda and B Singpur panchayats are situated in the remote parts of the block. The villagers of these panchayat depend on Kumuli or B Singpur primary health centres (PHCs) for their medical needs. In cases of emergencies, they have to travel over 40 km to Borrigumma community health centre (CHC).

The district administration has designated Borrigumma CHC as a testing centre for the entire block and people residing in remote pockets are facing an uphill task to get tested. Villagers alleged that many people are suffering from cough and fever but are unable to visit the Borrigumma CHC for antigen tests despite being suggested by local ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Ranjan Mishra of Borrigumma said, “The real Covid situation in remote areas can be known only if antigen tests of villagers are conducted regularly and made available within easy access. The administration should run a testing centre at Kumuli or B Singpur PHCs so that people don’t face any difficulty to undergo the tests.”

Besides, restriction on vehicular movement due to the lockdown has added to the woes of villagers who are not able to visit Borrigumma CHC for tests. “How can one travel such long distance without a vehicle,” rued Akhil Panda, a resident of Kumuli village.

Sources said as per the government directive, the administration is conducting around 1,500 Covid tests at 16 centres across the district daily. The daily Covid test has been restricted to only 80 in Borrigumma CHC. Chief district medical officer, Koraput MN Behura said he was aware of the demand for a Covid testing centre by the people of Borrigumma. “We can run a temporary Covid testing centre at Kumuli or B Singpur in the near future,” he added.

