COVID patient in Odisha's Tangi tries to kill self

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A-38-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly attempted suicide inside DRIEMS Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Tangi by slitting his throat with a knife on Friday.

The patient, a resident of Devi Nagar under Banipada gram panchayat in Choudwar, was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition where the knife stuck in his neck was removed through a surgery at the Covid ward.

He is recuperating in an ICU at SCB Covid Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable. The patient was admitted to the CCC on May 28 after testing positive for the virus.

He was scheduled to be discharged on the day, said district Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray who has sought a detailed report in connection with the incident from the medical officer in charge of DRIEMS CCC.

Quoting the health staff managing the CCC, Ray said the patient before being discharged had talked with someone on his mobile phone after which he took the knife which he had brought from his home to cut fruits and tried to kill himself by stabbing it in his neck. "The CCC staff rushed and prevented him from further slitting his throat with the knife that had stuck to his neck," said Ray.

Though the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is believed mental stress may have compelled him to take the extreme step. Sources said, the patient owns a cellphone shop at Kalinga Chowk which is closed due to lockdown.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)