STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone Yaas fries hopes of  shrimp farmers in Odisha's Balasore

Around 300 hectare of land near Kumbhirgadi panchayat under Bhograi block and more than 1,700 hectare under Baliapal block were used in shrimp farming this year.

Published: 05th June 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Wild-caught Shrimp

For representational purposes

By Sukanta Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE: Cyclone Yaas has dampened the hopes of shrimp cultivators with more than 2,000 hectare of farms submerged due to water logging in the coastal areas of Baliapal and Bhograi in Balasore district.

Tidal waves surging to a height of eight to ten feet have inundated low-lying areas, resulting in severe financial loses to farmers who had taken up shrimp farming, which is one of the profitable ventures in the coastal areas.

Around 300 hectare of land near Kumbhirgadi panchayat under Bhograi block and more than 1,700 hectare under Baliapal block were used in shrimp farming this year. Farmers usually sell their produce mid-June and rake in good profits with companies scouting for the produce. 

But the tidal surge accompanied by Yaas has shattered the hopes of many farmers like Chakradhar Sahoo who had borrowed Rs 60 lakh from a private finance company this year to invest in farming at five places and engaged people to take care of the farms.

"It will be difficult to even recover 10 per cent against the loan as a huge portion of the produce has been washed away in heavy rains," said Chakradhar who belongs to Badatalapada under Jamkunda GP in Baliapal. Without government assistance, recovery of losses would take forever, he rues.

Similar is the case of Ashok Sahoo who had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh and started farming in three patches near Dagara and is now staring at heavy losses due to the cyclone while some others like Daitari Sahoo and Santosh Sahoo are looking at losing all the investment.

Assistant Fishery Officer of Baliapal Swayamprava Bala said, at least 222 affected farmers registered under the Coastal Aquaculture Authority would get compensated for their losses due to the cyclone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balasore Odisha shrimp farmers Cyclone Yaas Bhograi Baliapal
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp