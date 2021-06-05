STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shops sealed in Cuttack district for selling clothes discreetly

Niali Tehsildar Bidyadhar Pati and local police raided a garments shop - Seema Textiles - at Niali market on Friday and found 20 customers inside it. The shop was sealed till June 17.

Published: 05th June 2021

lockdown, janpat market, delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With festivals like Raja and Sabitri approaching, several garment shop owners in the district have started running their businesses discreetly.

Although shutters are down, people are gaining entry into such shops from backdoors, both in Cuttack city and rural pockets, in violation of the lockdown guidelines. Niali Tehsildar Bidyadhar Pati and local police raided a garments shop - Seema Textiles - at Niali market on Friday and found 20 customers inside it. The shop was sealed till June 17.

On Thursday, Pati with the help of police had also sealed another such shop - Bhai Bhai Saree and Garment Shop - in the same market for allowing people to buy clothes, till June 17.

Receiving information on one such shop, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) enforcement team sealed Jagadish Textiles at Nayasarak and fined the owner Rs 30,000 for allowing customers to shop through the backdoor during the lockdown.

