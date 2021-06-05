Subordinate courts to reopen on June 7, function half day

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: All district and subordinate courts/tribunals in the State will reopen after the summer vacation on Monday and function only in the first half in view of the extended lockdown. The functioning only in the first half will continue till July 2.

In a notification issued on Friday, Registrar General of Orissa High Court Chittaranjan Dash said the district and subordinate courts / tribunals will function from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all working days for hearing of urgent matters, including temporary injunctions, bail, production and remand.

“All such hearings may be taken up on virtual mode as far as practicable, except in the cases where the accused is produced at the first instance,” Dash said. The Registrar General instructed the District Judges to persuade the members of Bar associations to participate in the proceedings relating to appeals, revisions and other year-old matters pending at the stage of arguments. He directed the presiding officers of the courts / tribunals to deploy staff as per the requirement. “However, such deployment in no case shall exceed 50 per cent of the strength”, he said.