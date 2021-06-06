BJP leader beaten to death over 'road rage' in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Rohit Kumar Pradhan, a BJP leader of Balasore was allegedly beaten to death by three persons over aberrant overtaking on Saturday night. Pradhan, a native of Mansingh Bazaar under Town police limits, was the district observer of the BJP Youth wing.

The three accused - Lambodhar Behera and Bhagirathi Rout of Ambapichhula and Rabindra Arukh of Valiadiha, both villages under the Kaptipada police station in Mayurbhanj district - were arrested on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, Pradhan had an altercation with the three motorcycle-borne persons while on his way to his father-in-law's house at Nuasahi at around 10 pm. Driving towards Nuasahi through Nilagiri in his four-wheeler, Pradhan overtook the three persons while crossing a road near Kaptipada town without using the car blinkers. The accused then followed Pradhan and intercepted him 1.5 km away from his in-law's house.

Hurling abuses at him for not using the indicator while crossing the road, they dragged Pradhan out of his car and brutally assaulted him. Although some locals were present at the spot, they could not muster the courage to intervene. Leaving Pradhan bleeding, the three accused fled the spot.

On being informed by locals, Pradhan's father-in-law Prafulla Patra and other family members reached the spot and rushed him to Kaptipada health centre from where he was shifted to Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital as his condition deteriorated. A few minutes after arriving at the hospital, Pradhan succumbed.

Patra registered a police complaint at Kaptipada police station. IIC Sanjay Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that the trio had assaulted Pradhan as he did not use the car indicator while crossing the road from one side to another.

A case under Section 302 and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused who were produced in Udala SDJM Court.

BJP district president of Balasore Umakanta Mohapatra demanded a proper investigation into the case to find out the exact reason behind Pradhan's killing.

