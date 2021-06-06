Eight minors rescued from Durg-bound South Bihar Express at Rourkela Railway station

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued eight minor boys from the Durg-bound South Bihar Express at Rourkela Railway station and sent them to a shelter home of the Child Line on Saturday. The minors were being taken from Bihar to Raipur in Chattisgarh.

GRP IIC Ranjan Patnaik said the children, aged eight to 12 years, were escorted by a youth Nawab Alam (20) who claimed that the minors, all from Muslim community, were being taken to Raipur for Madrassa education. However, he had no satisfying explanation or documentary evidence to back his claim.

The rescued children have been handed over to Child Line and appropriate action would be taken after investigation. No complaint has been registered against the escorting youth so far, the IIC said.

Meanwhile, Child Line sources informed that the children belonged to Purnia and Madhepura districts of Bihar. The Child Welfare Committee has been informed for further action and the children are being counselled now, they said.