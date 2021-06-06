ITI eyes Guinness entry with 29-feet-high high e-waste sculpture of robot

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: On World Environment Day on Saturday, students of the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur installed an e-waste sculpture on its campus.

The 29-feet-high sculpture of a robot, made up of electronic waste or e-waste generated from across Berhampur city, is touted to be the tallest in the world.

Sources said, the motive behind installing the scrap sculpture was to generate public awareness on sustainable living given the alarming rise in electronic waste generation in the city.

Berhampur ITI principal Rajat Panigrahy said the sculpture was developed by students of Electrical and Instrument Mechanic trade under guidance of teachers.

“The sculpture was made from scrap in the e-waste collection centre of the institute. At 29-feet, it should find a place in the Guinness Book of Records,” he said.

In the current digital era, e-waste generation is high with usage of electronic toys, mobiles, CDs, DVDs, etc in almost every household.

Comprising toxic metals, electronic waste not only poses health hazards for human beings but also endangers the environment.

Panigrahy said the theme of the sculpture is to reconnect with Mother Earth by adopting scientific methods to recycle hazardous waste.

“Reduction, Reuse, Repair and Recycle - The four fundamental “R”s guide our scrap management strategy in the institute’s aim to curb pollution,” he said.