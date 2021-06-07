STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Central team to assess damage by cyclone Yaas in four Odisha districts from Monday

The team will meet Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena either on Tuesday evening or Wednesday for a wrap up meeting.

Published: 07th June 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Yaas

NDRF team engage in restoration work during cyclone Yaas landfall, in Balasore. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  A seven-member Central team led by Joint Secretary in Home Ministry Sunil Kumar Barnwal will begin damage assessment in cyclone Yaas-affected four districts of the State from Monday.

The team is scheduled to visit Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday and Tuesday to assess the damage inflicted by the cyclone.

The team will meet Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena either on Tuesday evening or Wednesday for a wrap up meeting.

The State government in its final damage assessment report had pegged the loss due to the cyclone at Rs 610 crore.

Out of this, damage to government infrastructure was estimated at Rs 520 crore while the loss of property was pegged at Rs 90 crore.

According to government report, over 60 lakh people in 11,000 villages of the four coastal districts were affected due to the cyclone.

Official sources said the team will assess the crop damage due to saline inundation in Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara, and large-scale destruction of trees by the cyclone particularly in Similipal in Mayurbhanj district.

The government had assessed that there has been saline inundation of 153 hectare resulting in crop loss to which the Opposition political parties had disagreed.

After making an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas of the State on May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced financial assistance of `500 crore to the State for immediate relief and restoration measures.

However, the government had raised two issues before the Centre - a disaster resilient power infrastructure and strengthening of embankments in coastal areas to withstand storm surge. 

State’s estimation

  • Damage to government infrastructure was estimated at Rs 520 crore.

  • Loss of property was pegged at Rs 90 crore.

  • Over 60 lakh people affected.

  • 11,000 villages in four coastal districts hit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Kumar Barnwal cyclone Yaas
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp