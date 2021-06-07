STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Clusters set up to procure sal leaf from Odisha forest dwellers

In the absence of facilities, forest dwellers in the tribal-dominated district usually sell sal leaves to middlemen at throwaway prices. 

Published: 07th June 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A tribal woman collecting sal leaf in Samakhunta block of Mayurbhanj.

A tribal woman collecting sal leaf in Samakhunta block of Mayurbhanj. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Forest department has decided to set up three clusters for direct procurement of sal leaves from local forest dwellers in Mayurbhanj district in a bid to curb exploitation by middlemen and boost livelihoods. 

The clusters will come up in Baripada, Karanjia and Rairangpur sub-divisions under the aegis of Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP) in collaboration with  Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). 

In the absence of facilities, forest dwellers in the tribal-dominated district usually sell sal leaves to middlemen at throwaway prices. Talking to The New Indian Express on Sunday, Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve M Yogajayanand said the clusters will open after a month and members of Vana Surakshya Samiti (VSS) and local women-led self help groups (WSHG) would be involved in the operations. 

“The department will take care of procurement while VSS and SHG members will make sal plates. They will also be remunerated for the work,” he said, adding that efforts will be made to establish market linkage both within and outside the district and State. 

The construction work for clusters was delayed due to the pandemic but is now in a final state. Financial assistance has already been provided to authorities concerned, to procure necessary equipment and accessories to make the clusters operational, the RCCF said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp