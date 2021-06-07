Educational rankings: Odisha improves performance grading index score for 2019-20 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has improved its rank in the performance grading index (PGI) for the year 2019-20, which was released by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday.

The State has this time secured 838 points and made it to the Grade-I list of states in the PGI for 2019-20 academic year.

The overall position of Odisha among states and UTs is 15. It had bagged Grade-III with an overall score of 749 points in 2018-19.

The Ministry of Education had first published PGI in 2019 with reference to 2018-19 academic year with a set of 70 parameters to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education.

Odisha along with Andaman and Nicobar has shown improvement by 20 per cent (30 points) in the PGI domain of infrastructure and facilities.

It has also registered over 10 per cent growth in the domain of equity.

Odisha, however, has failed to figure among the states that have shown an overall improvement of 10 pc in PGI 2019-20.

The PGI makes all the states and Union Territories (UTs) aware of the areas where there is scope for improvement and seeks to create an environment that nudges them to continuously improve their performance, said the Union Education Minister while releasing the report.

The PGI helps the states/UTs pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level, he said.