STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kendrapara villagers await help to rebuild lives after cycloen Yaas

​People in Rajkanika, Aul, Pattamundai and Rajnagar blocks,  that were the worst-affected, stare at administrative apathy in terms of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Published: 07th June 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

cyclone yaas

It may take around two months to restore road communication in the villages battered by tidal waves (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: It has been 10 days since the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas hit the State but affected villages of Kendrapara still wear a forlorn look.

​People in Rajkanika, Aul, Pattamundai and Rajnagar blocks,  that were the worst-affected, stare at administrative apathy in terms of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“In the absence of supply of bamboo, straws and other building materials, the villagers have no option to rebuild their houses,” said Santanu Swain of Manapur. 

For people like Badal Bhuyan of Sukadevpur and husband-wife duo Minati and Pradeep Barik of Batarapur, the cyclone has cast a gloom on their lives with houses damaged and sources of livelihood wiped off.

Many now await government assistance to pick up the scattered pieces and rebuild their homes, especially after an overflowing Brahmani river washed away numerous thatched houses in the area last week. 

While many are still staying in makeshift tents with polythene covers, cyclone shelters and pucca houses of other villagers, some have managed to repair their houses from their own pockets, said Lilabati Biswal, sarpanch of Lahuni gram panchayat. 

“We have estimated a loss of around  Rs 70 crore to property in 1529 villages, affecting a population of 15,22,901 in the district. Rehabilitation work has started on war footing and steps are also being taken to assist people with house building assistance on priority basis,” said Sambeet Satpathy, district emergency officer of Kendrapara.

It may take around two months to restore road communication in the villages battered by tidal waves, with some roads accessible only by foot, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas Odisha Government
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp