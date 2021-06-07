Kendrapara villagers await help to rebuild lives after cycloen Yaas

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: It has been 10 days since the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas hit the State but affected villages of Kendrapara still wear a forlorn look.

​People in Rajkanika, Aul, Pattamundai and Rajnagar blocks, that were the worst-affected, stare at administrative apathy in terms of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“In the absence of supply of bamboo, straws and other building materials, the villagers have no option to rebuild their houses,” said Santanu Swain of Manapur.

For people like Badal Bhuyan of Sukadevpur and husband-wife duo Minati and Pradeep Barik of Batarapur, the cyclone has cast a gloom on their lives with houses damaged and sources of livelihood wiped off.

Many now await government assistance to pick up the scattered pieces and rebuild their homes, especially after an overflowing Brahmani river washed away numerous thatched houses in the area last week.

While many are still staying in makeshift tents with polythene covers, cyclone shelters and pucca houses of other villagers, some have managed to repair their houses from their own pockets, said Lilabati Biswal, sarpanch of Lahuni gram panchayat.

“We have estimated a loss of around Rs 70 crore to property in 1529 villages, affecting a population of 15,22,901 in the district. Rehabilitation work has started on war footing and steps are also being taken to assist people with house building assistance on priority basis,” said Sambeet Satpathy, district emergency officer of Kendrapara.

It may take around two months to restore road communication in the villages battered by tidal waves, with some roads accessible only by foot, he added.